Boxing
Boxing
Pro Boxing News and Opinion on About.com
Top 3 Biggest Boxing PPV Buys Ever
Wladimir vs Vitali Klitschko - Who Would Have Won?
Boxing Essentials
What The Future of Boxing Could Look Like
Top 5 Mexican Boxers Ever
Will Mayweather Come Out Of Retirement In 2016?
latest boxing news
The Latest in Boxing
40 Years of U.S. Olympic Boxing Team History
40 years of U.S. Olympic Boxing Team history consolidated into a single list.
Boxers of the Past: A - Z
Bios and fight-by-fight records of retired fighters and great boxers of the past.
What The Future of Boxing Could Look Like
In 2016 boxing writer Niall Doran speculated on the future of boxing during a transitional period of positive change for the sport.
Professional Boxers in the Olympics, Yeh or Neh?
Professional boxers in the Olympics has been a hot debate in the world of the sweet science in 2016. Should it happen? Niall Doran discusses.
Charles Martin vs Anthony Joshua Prediction
It's USA vs UK boxing for a heavyweight title once again. Here's Niall Doran's Charles Martin vs Anthony Joshua prediction.
4 Boxing Risks and Hazards vs 4 Rewards of Prizefighting
A dangerous sport that often carries big incentives for its best protagonists. Here are some of the main boxing risks and hazards vs rewards.
US vs UK Pro Boxing Landscape Continues To Evolve
The US vs UK pro boxing scene is in a period of change in 2016, with British boxing now arguably a bigger market for boxing - and indeed anywhere in the world.
Moving Up In Weight Class Can Be A Dicey Game
Moving up in weight class in boxing holds great reward, but also great risk. An insight into its effects and why it can often have harsh consequences.
Is Bernard Hopkins The Most Disciplined Athlete Of All Time?
Is Bernard Hopkins the most disciplined athlete period of all time? Boxing writer Niall Doran believes so.
Edwin Valero; Dynamite Fists
Edwin Valero could very well have been one of the hardest punching men (pound for pound) that ever walked the face of the Earth.
What Al Haymon Dipping His Toes In UK Boxing Market Could Mean
Boxing's powerhouse adviser Al Haymon dipping his toes in UK boxing landscape a tangible display of the British boxing market's further growth.
Fantasy Fights: Andre Ward vs Joe Calzaghe
A look at a hypothetical super-middleweight bout that surely would have been a classic in any era, Andre Ward vs Joe Calzaghe.
Golovkin vs Canelo Surely Must Happen In 2016
Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez has to happen in 2016 for the good of the middleweight division, says Niall Doran.
Will Mayweather Come Out Of Retirement In 2016?
Boxing writer Niall Doran poses the question - will Floyd Mayweather come out of retirement in 2016 and be lured by another big pay day?
Deontay Wilder Big Fight Needed In 2016
Deontay Wilder big fight fruition must finally occur in 2016. Despite the WBC champ's unblemished record, a marquee test will be called for by fans.
